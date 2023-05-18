Noida: Student Shoots Female Classmate, Kills Self At Shiv Nadar University
Published
The whole incident happened inside the Shiv Nadar University campus in Greater Noida. The boy and the girl were close friends for quite some time.Full Article
Published
The whole incident happened inside the Shiv Nadar University campus in Greater Noida. The boy and the girl were close friends for quite some time.Full Article
Both students, 21 years old and in third-year sociology, died - Sneha Chaurasia before she reached hospital and Anuj Singh, the..