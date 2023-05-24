‘Wanted Dera man’ held in Bengaluru turns out to be Delhi techie

In a major embarrassment to Punjab Police, a man detained by immigration authorities at Bengaluru airport on Tuesday, who was suspected to be absconding sacrilege cases accused and Dera Sacha Sauda member Sandeep Bareta, turned out to be a techie from Delhi. The goof-up supposedly happened due to the same first name and some physical resemblance between Mannan and Bareta, and because their fathers, too, share the same first name.