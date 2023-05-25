MiG-29K fighter conducts night landing on indigenous aircraft carrier

In another milestone for India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, a MiG-29K fighter undertook night landing on her sprawling deck in the Arabian Sea on Wednesday. The Navy said the “challenging” night landing trial demonstrated the “resolve, skill and professionalism” of the naval pilots and crew of the 45,000-tonne INS Vikrant, which is expected to become fully operational with its “air wing” by early next year.