Air India's Delhi-Vancouver flight returns safely to IGIA following technical glitch

Air India’s ultra long haul Delhi-Vancouver returned safely to the capital on Friday (May 26) morning two hours after take-off due to a technical glitch. ​​​Sources say a passenger reportedly saw sparks from the right engine of the Boeing 777 (VT-ALM) that was operating as AI 185. Pilots then dumped fuel and then landed back in Delhi safely around 7.30 am. The airline said there was no bird hit.