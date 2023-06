Koh-e-Fiza police on Friday registered a case against a 26-year-old man and his mother on charges of abduction, rape, assault, and forced religious conversion after complaint filed by a 21-year-old woman from Nagaland. The woman alleged that the accused had befriended the woman through a social media platform and brought her to Bhopal, where he kept her in a live-in relationship and subjected her to physical exploitation