Savarkar's courage, sacrifice continue to inspire us: PM Modi

In his 101st Mann ki Baat, Modi said Savarkar was a great freedom fighter. "The stories related to his sacrifice, courage and resolve inspire us all even today. I cannot forget the day when I went to the cell in Andaman where Veer Savarkar underwent the sentence of Kalapani. Veer Savarkar's personality comprised firmness and magnanimity. His fearless and self-respecting nature did not appreciate the mentality of slavery at all. Not only the freedom movement, whatever Veer Savarkar did for social equality and social justice is remembered even today," he said.