PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate northeast’s 1st Vande Bharat Express today
Published
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the first Vande Bharat Express of the northeast from Guwahati, via video-conference on Monday.Full Article
Published
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the first Vande Bharat Express of the northeast from Guwahati, via video-conference on Monday.Full Article
Prime Minister Modi on Monday will flag off the maiden Vande Bharat Express train of Assam.
#Assam #PMModi..
With the launch of the 17th Vande Bharat express yesterday, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that Prime Minister..