Sidhu Moosewala death anniversary: Fight for justice will continue, say parents

With candles in her hands, Charan Kaur walks a considerable distance in Mansa town demanding justice for her son Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu alias Sidhu Moosewala, who was killed a year ago. Charan Kaur is not alone but a huge crowd accompanies her. The mourners say a year has gone now and the family is disillusioned by the probe and losing faith day-by-day. The parents, however, are determined to keep on fighting till the end.