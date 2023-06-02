'Hidden undercurrent': Congress will surprise everyone in 2024, Rahul Gandhi says in US
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that there is a "there is a hidden undercurrent" and asserted that the Congress party will do very well in the next two years. "I think the Congress party will do very well in the next two years. I think it will. I think there is a hidden undercurrent building … I think (the outcome) will surprise people," Rahul said at the National Press Club in the US.Full Article