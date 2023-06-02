Telangana Formation Day 2023: Struggles behind the movement that paved way for Telangana’s creation
The struggle for Telangana statehood involved a combination of political movements, public agitations, and negotiations with the central government. It was driven by the aspiration for regional autonomy, development, and equitable distribution of resources. The formation of Telangana as a separate state marked a significant milestone in Indian history and provided a platform for addressing the specific needs and concerns of the Telangana region.