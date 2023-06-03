`Serious Incident, Govt With Victims`: PM Narendra Modi On Odisha Train Accident
Published
"It's a painful incident. Government will leave no stone unturned for the treatment of those injured," PM Narendra Modi said.Full Article
Published
"It's a painful incident. Government will leave no stone unturned for the treatment of those injured," PM Narendra Modi said.Full Article
In February, 2017, PM Narendra Modi at a public meeting in the Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh said that the Kanpur train accident..
ViewTwo passenger trains derailed in India on Friday, killing at least 50 people and trapping hundreds of others inside more than a..