Odisha three-train accident: 288 dead in India’s worst train tragedy since 1995

The death toll in the three-train accident at Bahanaga Bazar station in Odisha’s Balasore rose to 288 on Saturday and left over 1,000 injured, with a preliminary probe implying human error in the deadliest railway tragedy in 30 years. Search and rescue was called off 18 hours after the accident, and authorities mounted a multi-agency probe to ascertain how a superfast train veered from its original path into the loopline and rear-ended a parked freight train, causing a fatal domino effect.