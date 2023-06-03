Manish Sisodia fails to meet wife as she’s taken to hospital

Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia reached his residence from Tihar Jail on Saturday morning to meet his ailing wife but had to return disappointed. She had to be admitted to the emergency ward of LNJP Hospital following deterioration in her health before he could arrive. The Delhi high court had on Friday allowed Sisodia to meet his wife, Seema, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, at his residence from 10am to 5pm.