He is driving Indian car looking into rear-view mirror, it's crashing': Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his BJP saying they never talk about the future, and always blame somebody else in the past for their failures. Gandhi, who is on a visit to the US, was addressing the members of Indian diaspora in the Javits Centre here. They observed 60-second silence in respect of those who died in the Odisha train accident.Full Article