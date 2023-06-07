AI will create new jobs but some old ones may die fast: Open AI CEO Sam Altman

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, creator of ChatGPT and the man at the centre of a global debate on AI, is everything you expect tech superstars to be – dressed down, cool, self-deprecating, funny, evangelical about technology and very, very smart. But as was evident during his freewheeling chat with Satyan Gajwani, vice-chairman, Times Internet Ltd – the event was part of the Economic Times Conversations series – Altman is also disarmingly honest when answering pointed questions.