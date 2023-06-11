Amit Shah tears into YSRCP govt in Andhra Pradesh; says it has done nothing but corruption
Published
Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday tore into the YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh, saying it did only corruption and slammed it over the alleged farmer suicides in the state.Addressing a public meeting to commemorate the nine years of the BJP-led NDA government, Shah also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ensuring internal security and bringing pride to Indians all over the world.Full Article