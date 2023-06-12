Modi asks G20 to study India's 'Aspirational District' model of development
PM Modi asked G20 members to study the India's 'Aspirational District' model of development. While addressing inaugural session of G20 Development Ministers' meeting through video message on Monday morning, PM Modi said, "We have made efforts to improve people's lives in more than a hundred Aspirational Districts which were pockets of under-development. These Aspirational Districts have now emerged as the catalysts of growth in the country."Full Article