PM Modi attacks Lalu, Mamata, says his govt has safeguard against their rate-cards
Published
The prime minister referred to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) exposing a cash-for-jobs racket in West Bengal’s municipalities and municipal corporations. The agency, while probing a teacher recruitment scam, stumbled upon evidence of another scam involving group D and group C positions. Without taking any names, the Prime minister also referred to the land for job scan in which Lalu Yadav and his family members are accused.Full Article