Apple Smart Battery Case review: An extra day of juice and a handy camera button

Monday, 9 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

iPhone Smart Battery Case (iPhone 11 Pro)

$129.00

View Product

The Good

Adds an extra day of battery life • Supports wireless charging • Comes with a camera button

The Bad

Heavy and bulky for small hands • Still no on/off switch to control charging • Silicone material is a dust magnet

The Bottom Line

Apple's Smart... 👓 View full article

