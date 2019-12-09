Global  

Google Maps’ new Incognito mode comes to iOS

The Next Web Monday, 9 December 2019 ()
Google normally keeps a record of your rough location, which can be handy if you want to remember a place you’ve visited recently, or get restaurant recommendations, but kind of creepy at other times. The company recently introduced an Incognito Mode in Google Maps to assuage your concerns, but so far it’s been exclusive to Android. That changes today. The company is rolling out incognito mode for iOS today. It works much the same as it does with Android. Simply open Google Maps, tap on your profile photo, and select ‘Turn on Incognito mode.’ While Incognito mode is on, you…

This story continues at The Next Web

