Dutch crypto payment fraudsters could face 6 years in prison under new bill
Wednesday, 11 December 2019 () Law makers in the Netherlands could be increasing the maximum prison sentence for those committing payment fraud with cryptocurrency and money transfer apps. Presently, fraudsters that commit payment fraud with banking and money transfer apps — such as Tikkie — face between one and four years in prison. But new legislation, in a bill from Minister Grapperhaus, would see the maximum sentence increased to six years, NOS reports. The report also says that cryptocurrency fraud would fall under the new legislation. The maximum sentence for falsifying payment data, owning or selling falsified data, forging credit card details, and phishing would…