Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Dutch crypto payment fraudsters could face 6 years in prison under new bill

The Next Web Wednesday, 11 December 2019 ()
Dutch crypto payment fraudsters could face 6 years in prison under new billLaw makers in the Netherlands could be increasing the maximum prison sentence for those committing payment fraud with cryptocurrency and money transfer apps. Presently, fraudsters that commit payment fraud with banking and money transfer apps — such as Tikkie — face between one and four years in prison. But new legislation, in a bill from Minister Grapperhaus, would see the maximum sentence increased to six years, NOS reports. The report also says that cryptocurrency fraud would fall under the new legislation. The maximum sentence for falsifying payment data, owning or selling falsified data, forging credit card details, and phishing would…

This story continues at The Next Web
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

uKhabazela

Ntobeko Mkhize RT @thenextweb: Dutch crypto payment fraudsters could face 6 years in prison under new bill https://t.co/hkSE5lV8Y2 3 days ago

1sudo

Muzzamil Hussain Dutch crypto payment fraudsters could face 6 years in prison under new bill https://t.co/kgmbY69lCd 3 days ago

j082298

Jacqueline Gan Dutch crypto payment fraudsters could face 6 years in prison under new bill https://t.co/mVPW9u1gUQ 3 days ago

thenextweb

TNW Dutch crypto payment fraudsters could face 6 years in prison under new bill https://t.co/hkSE5lV8Y2 3 days ago

ChronLaw

ChronLAW Legal News Dutch crypto payment fraudsters could face 6 years in prison under new bill - The Next Web - https://t.co/yEoTRyfNk1 5 days ago

JaaJuha

Juha RT @thenextweb: Dutch crypto payment fraudsters could face 6 years in prison under new bill https://t.co/LLORX2N6sJ 6 days ago

thenextweb

TNW Dutch crypto payment fraudsters could face 6 years in prison under new bill https://t.co/LLORX2N6sJ 6 days ago

peterlangela

Peter Langela Dutch crypto payment fraudsters could face 6 years in prison under new bill https://t.co/5qbQPX2RSh #blockchain https://t.co/tUSB4Wt5OH 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.