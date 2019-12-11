This Microsoft Surface Pro 6 is at its lowest price at Amazon
Wednesday, 11 December 2019 () *TL;DR:* Buy the versatile Microsoft Surface Pro 6 with Intel Core i5 and 256GB for only $699.99 at Amazon. The 30% discount knocks this model down to the lowest price we've ever seen at Amazon. It's also almost $100 cheaper than the brand new Surface Pro 7.
Amazon on Monday accused U.S. President Donald Trump of exerting "improper pressure" and bias that led the Department of Defense to award a lucrative $10 billion cloud contract to rival Microsoft. Yahaira Jacquez reports.