This Microsoft Surface Pro 6 is at its lowest price at Amazon

Mashable Wednesday, 11 December 2019 ()
*TL;DR:* Buy the versatile Microsoft Surface Pro 6 with Intel Core i5 and 256GB for only $699.99 at Amazon. The 30% discount knocks this model down to the lowest price we've ever seen at Amazon. It's also almost $100 cheaper than the brand new Surface Pro 7. 

Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published < > Embed
News video: Amazon blames Trump for loss of Pentagon contract

Amazon blames Trump for loss of Pentagon contract 01:10

 Amazon on Monday accused U.S. President Donald Trump of exerting "improper pressure" and bias that led the Department of Defense to award a lucrative $10 billion cloud contract to rival Microsoft. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

