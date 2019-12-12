Global  

Stephen Colbert turns Trump's bizarre claim to have saved a marriage into a campaign ad

Mashable Thursday, 12 December 2019 ()
On Wednesday's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the host examined how President Trump is coping now that articles of impeachment have been brought against him. "With impeachment closing in, last night Trump went to his happy place — anger," said Colbert, referring to Trump's characteristically bizarre Pennsylvania...
