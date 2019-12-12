Global  

Tencent-backed TikTok rival launches a children’s short video app

The Next Web Thursday, 12 December 2019 ()
Tencent-backed TikTok rival launches a children’s short video appAfter TikTok’s massive success on its home turf in China (where it’s known as Doyuin), its local competitors are gearing up to rival it by launching apps designed for specific audiences. A report from South China Morning Post suggests that TikTok challenger Kuaishou has launched a short video creation app aimed at children, called Kuaishou Qingchunji. The app focuses on educational and child psychology-based content. Plus, it has a curated news section for teens. The app said it’ll keep a watch on content posted on the platform and moderate it to suit the audience. After an order issued by the Cyberspace Administration of China…

This story continues at The Next Web
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: TikTok Under Fire After Suppressing Videos of Those ‘Susceptible to Bullying’

TikTok Under Fire After Suppressing Videos of Those ‘Susceptible to Bullying’ 01:31

 TikTok recently admitted to suppressing the reach of content created by individuals they deemed “vulnerable”.

