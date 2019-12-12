Video: What’s new with the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max? Thursday, 12 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Ahh, we’re still in that glorious, sweet honeymoon period with the new iPhones. It’s not been too long since they were released and, with Christmas just around the corner, you might be considering picking one up for yourself. Thing is, unless you spend a lot of time reading about Apple‘s devices (like sad, little loser me), it can be confusing to work out what separates them all. But don’t worry, we’ve got you. We’ve already put together videos on the differences between the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max, as well as what’s new with the iPhone…



This story continues at The Next Web



Or just read more coverage about: iPhone 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 2 weeks ago < > Embed Credit: AutoMotions - Published The new Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 de 4MATIC Coupé in Obsidian black Driving Video 02:26 The new GLE Coupé is a further example of the Mercedes-Benz strategy to address all the requirements of customers in the premium-SUV segment in a targeted manner. From a relatively small niche, the segment of SUCs, namely SUV coupés, has developed into a trend within a trend in no time. With the... You Might Like

Tweets about this