'Bombshell' lands with a thud

Thursday, 12 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Megyn Kelly will have you know that she is not a feminist.



It's one of the first things the character, played with almost unsettling accuracy by Charlize Theron, says about herself in Bombshell. She rolls her eyes when her colleagues accuse her of harboring feminist leanings. She is so emphatically not a feminist, in fact,... 👓 View full article

