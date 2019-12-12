Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Save big on refurbished tablets in the Amazon Christmas sale

Mashable Thursday, 12 December 2019 ()
*TL;DR:* Certified refurbished Fire HD 8 tablets are now on sale for £57.99 on Amazon, saving you 36% on the list price.

--------------------

There is a lot of fear surrounding refurbished products, and we're not sure why. Sure, the item is pre-owned, but there's almost no chance that the product is faulty or...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.