*TL;DR:* Only hear what you want to hear with the Beats Studio3 headphones for $279.95, a 20% savings. -------------------- With noise cancellation, Bluetooth connectivity and 22 hours of battery life, what don't the new Beats headphone have? If you've been on the lookout for a new pair of wireless ...

You Might Like

Tweets about this jeanette mason RT @WebWizSolutions: Rock the newest Beats headphones on sale for less than $280 https://t.co/FxQRsQNgqz https://t.co/wJKauiVMCE 6 days ago The WebWizard Rock the newest Beats headphones on sale for less than $280 https://t.co/FxQRsQNgqz https://t.co/wJKauiVMCE 6 days ago All Digital Rock the newest Beats headphones on sale for less than $280 https://t.co/V3FphCNTMp 6 days ago Alfred E. Vancouver Rock the newest Beats headphones on sale for less than $280 https://t.co/i1eJR1FMsD https://t.co/edXffBszNY 1 week ago VIPortal INC Rock the newest Beats headphones on sale for less than $280 https://t.co/ipaEFYO7A2 https://t.co/AxP0nGc2n2 1 week ago Vilnis Strazdins Rock the newest Beats headphones on sale for less than $280 https://t.co/qLJ1ArzQq0 via @vilnis11 #marketing https://t.co/bZv25drKy4 1 week ago Meki Rock the newest Beats headphones on sale for less than $280 https://t.co/hUyzuxrt9w https://t.co/HlaDc9nbUb 1 week ago SEO Indonesia Rock the newest Beats headphones on sale for less than $280 https://t.co/pAkfDXOlhd https://t.co/uIwrBfcXGt 1 week ago