'The Mandalorian' and Baby Yoda merchandise launches on Amazon
Friday, 13 December 2019 ()
*TL;DR:* You can now buy a selection of Baby Yoda and The Mandalorian merchandise on Amazon, including a brand-new Baby Yoda Funko POP! Figure now available for pre-order.
Disney did a very good job of keeping Baby Yoda, or The Child, a secret until after the launch of The Mandalorian Star...
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
Trending: Baby Yoda Toys 01:03
Hasbro says toys based on 'Baby Yoda', the break out star of Disney+ show "The Mandalorian," are now available for pre-order. However, don't expect to get them in time for the holidays.
