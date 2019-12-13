Global  

'The Mandalorian' and Baby Yoda merchandise launches on Amazon

Mashable Friday, 13 December 2019 ()
*TL;DR:* You can now buy a selection of Baby Yoda and The Mandalorian merchandise on Amazon, including a brand-new Baby Yoda Funko POP! Figure now available for pre-order. 

Disney did a very good job of keeping Baby Yoda, or The Child, a secret until after the launch of The Mandalorian Star...
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Trending: Baby Yoda Toys

Trending: Baby Yoda Toys 01:03

 Hasbro says toys based on 'Baby Yoda', the break out star of Disney+ show "The Mandalorian," are now available for pre-order. However, don't expect to get them in time for the holidays.

