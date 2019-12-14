Global  

Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta had a 'Grease' reunion, costumes and all

Mashable Saturday, 14 December 2019 ()
Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson are back, baby.

John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, who played the beloved on-screen couple in 1978, recently reunited for a Grease sing-along in Florida. 

It's been more than 40 years since the two starred in the iconic musical rom-com together, and they got back into costume for the first...
A Buyer Spends $243K On Olivia Newton-John's 'Grease Jacket' Just To Give It Back To Her

A Buyer Spends $243K On Olivia Newton-John's 'Grease Jacket' Just To Give It Back To Her

 Olivia Newton-John's jacket from the musical 'Grease' is so iconic that an anonymous buyer paid $243k just to give it back to her!

