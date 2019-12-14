Global  

Hackers are getting really good at hacking Ring cameras and the results are terrifying

Mashable Saturday, 14 December 2019 ()
In case you needed another reminder of the potentially terrifying downside of having a Wi-Fi-connected security camera in your home, consider this: it's surprisingly easy for hackers to gain access to them.

Hackers have created software that essentially streamlines the process, and are selling and sharing it on internet...
Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published < > Embed
News video: Hackers tapping into Ring surveillance cameras: why these products are easy targets

Hackers tapping into Ring surveillance cameras: why these products are easy targets 02:11

 Ring surveillance camera owners should be on alert for hackers tapping into their devices.

