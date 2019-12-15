Global  

Senators Express Alarm Over FBI Secretly Demanding Data From Credit Agencies

WebProNews Sunday, 15 December 2019 ()
Documents have come to light exposing the FBI’s practice of secretly demanding information about Americans from Equifax, Experian and TransUnion. According to a report by TechCrunch, the FBI has been using “legal powers — known as national security letters — to compel credit giants to turn over non-content information, such as records of purchases and locations,…

