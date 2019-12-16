Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Where did 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' leave off?

Mashable Monday, 16 December 2019 ()
After two years away from our friends Rey, Poe, and Finn, we're about to be reunited with them in this month's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

The only problem? Well, the fact that it's been two years. Maybe your memories of their last adventures are a little rusty. That's why we're here to help. Ahead of The Rise of...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Star Wars fans ready for 'bittersweet' end to Skywalker saga

Star Wars fans ready for 'bittersweet' end to Skywalker saga 01:27

 Colorful droids and armor-clad stormtroopers were set to rub shoulders with Hollywood VIPs on Monday (December 16) at the world premiere of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," the ninth and final movie episode in the story of the celebrated Jedi master.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

laurenweinstein

Lauren Weinstein It looks like Disney's push to squeeze every last drop of blood out of the Star Wars franchise has finally emptied… https://t.co/IjDp6zQcfY 16 minutes ago

skybluejim

skybluejim RT @jessehawken: RISE OF SKYWALKER take translations - “Still processing” = “I can’t believe how disappointed I am” - “It’s fine” = “I hat… 20 minutes ago

CoolioChristy

Christy Gill RT @kristinnoeline: Okay SORRY listen our president was just impeached so I’m going to go get myself a tequila and then come back to The La… 50 minutes ago

stucon79

Stuart Conway (ps4- Xx-Albertz11-xX) @EwenDCameron @jjabrams Just home 2 as the last few min of the film where playing memories of being a small child q… https://t.co/hKJbronvgM 58 minutes ago

BrandonKleyla

Brandon Kleyla Rewatching, The Last Jedi really does have some of my favorite moments in Star Wars films!! Certainly some things I… https://t.co/XsWLkzYVXP 1 hour ago

hillarymc95

child soldier in the war on christmas oh and disney’s marvel’s lucasfilm production the last return of the skywalker jedi to awaken the force cinematic u… https://t.co/fIQsYilt1X 1 hour ago

bensutherland

Ben Sutherland This last chapter was... I’m sorry, it was a severely disappointing experience. It’s a storyless chaseathon that wo… https://t.co/doEQamCBBq 2 hours ago

DeionPartyboy97

Deion G. RT @jessemeixsell: OG fans felt insulted that Rian undermined Lucas. Last Jedi fans feel insulted that JJ undermined Rian. Can we all jus… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.