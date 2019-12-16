There's still time to pick up a cheaper Apple iPad before Christmas

Monday, 16 December 2019 ( 2 days ago )

*TL;DR:* The Apple iPad is on sale for £299 on Amazon, saving you 14% on list price.



--------------------



Christmas Day is just around the corner, and it's officially time to start panicking. You probably have a lot to sort out and presents still to buy, with not a lot of time left to shop around.



All is not... 👓 View full article

