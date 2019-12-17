Jason Derulo says his penis was edited out of 'Cats'
Tuesday, 17 December 2019 () We're less than a month from the end of the year, yet 2019 has still not tired of plying us with horrors. In an interview on Andy Cohen Live, Jason Derulo confirmed the host's speculation that his significant phallus was edited out of upcoming nightmare fodder Cats.
Apparently cats can have a little salami, but Cats can...
Singer and actor Jason Derulo said that his penis was digitally removed from his tights in the final cut of the upcoming "Cats" film. Derulo told Andy Cohen on Cohen's Sirius XM show Radio Andy that he was "125%" sure filmmakers "CGI'd the d--- out" of his costume, apparently to try and make him...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Marilyn M RT @mashable: No, 'Cats' can not have a little salami: Jason Derulo says his***was edited out of the movie https://t.co/0dv4ZGoscN http… 2 minutes ago