Jason Derulo says his penis was edited out of 'Cats'

Mashable Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
We're less than a month from the end of the year, yet 2019 has still not tired of plying us with horrors. In an interview on Andy Cohen Live, Jason Derulo confirmed the host's speculation that his significant phallus was edited out of upcoming nightmare fodder Cats.

Apparently cats can have a little salami, but Cats can...
News video: Jason Derulo: 'Cats' Movie Edited His Manhood

Jason Derulo: 'Cats' Movie Edited His Manhood 00:40

 Singer and actor Jason Derulo said that his penis was digitally removed from his tights in the final cut of the upcoming "Cats" film. Derulo told Andy Cohen on Cohen's Sirius XM show Radio Andy that he was "125%" sure filmmakers "CGI'd the d--- out" of his costume, apparently to try and make him...

