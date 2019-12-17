The Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 offers all-day power on the go

Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

*TL;DR:* The Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is on sale for £879 on Amazon, saving you £120 on list price.



--------------------



Those Christmas gifts won't buy themselves, and you're running out of time to find the perfect item. We're not trying to make you panic, but you can't hang around much longer.



You can... 👓 View full article

