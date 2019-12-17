Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Jack Dorsey just unfollowed Mark Zuckerberg on Twitter in spectacular fashion

Mashable Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
When you're going to snub your corporate and philosophical rival, you might as well do it with a little flair. 

That seems to be the thinking of Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey, who, on Dec. 17, not only unfollowed Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's Twitter account, but also threw in a little hidden easter egg just to make sure we all...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

techrdv

Tech Rendezvous CEOwned: Jack Dorsey Just UNFOLLOWED Mark Zuckerberg https://t.co/ygSvrbjcOm https://t.co/GNwT5SIVkB 7 minutes ago

feedpushr

Feedpushr feeds. CEOwned: Jack Dorsey Just UNFOLLOWED Mark Zuckerberg https://t.co/0mTQn2IbgP 10 minutes ago

NationalBlotter

Paul Wilson Jack Dorsey just unfollowed Mark Zuckerberg on Twitter in spectacular fashion https://t.co/PKejfBLcoy 42 minutes ago

blueee

blueee Jack Dorsey just unfollowed Mark Zuckerberg on Twitter https://t.co/lauXt182kY 2 hours ago

ToBeSafeNSound

(((Chana הנא))) Jack Dorsey just unfollowed Mark Zuckerberg on Twitter in spectacular fashion - Mashable https://t.co/hGYIMBye7N 2 hours ago

CholericCleric

ϽΓΣⱤẛ∁ Jack Dorsey just unfollowed Mark Zuckerberg on Twitter in spectacular fashion https://t.co/Aydo7O9OOT via @mashable 6 hours ago

design_watcher

Design Watcher Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Just Unfollowed Mark Zuckerberg In The Pettiest Way - https://t.co/ErO57XE2ub… https://t.co/Ajp1ZmM1GT 7 hours ago

pennipete

Penni Peterson RT @pfanderson: Jack Dorsey just unfollowed Mark Zuckerberg on Twitter in spectacular fashion - Mashable https://t.co/Ib49VYQc39 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.