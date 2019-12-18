Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Facebook to crowdsource fact checking to users with 'diverse viewpoints'

Mashable Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
As Facebook continues to ramp up its fact-checking operation, the company is turning to a new group to help it spot fake news before it goes viral: its users.

The social network has been testing a new fact checking program that uses part-time contractors, who don't have professional fact-checking experience but who represent...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

quitetheoresama

IT’S YA BOI, RT @mashable: Facebook to crowdsource fact checking to users with 'diverse viewpoints' https://t.co/3SyUuXTarw 20 minutes ago

DennisKoch10

Dennis Koch 🖖 .@Facebook to crowdsource fact checking to users with 'diverse viewpoints' https://t.co/GBqbJkMJ3o via @mashable 22 minutes ago

madvancouver

Alfred E. Vancouver Facebook to crowdsource fact checking to users with 'diverse viewpoints' https://t.co/Qs6hWa6D3B https://t.co/qo534Jf1dk 1 hour ago

gogliness

Googliness Facebook to crowdsource fact checking to users with 'diverse viewpoints' https://t.co/Kb1MODFOIW https://t.co/0rxqzYD8Ht 2 hours ago

MLETT_Inc

MLETT Facebook to crowdsource fact checking to users with 'diverse viewpoints' https://t.co/ereN33eSW2 2 hours ago

Sam18th

Parameshwaran Samy™ Facebook to crowdsource fact checking to users with 'diverse viewpoints' https://t.co/a56gUuEmL2 https://t.co/nS0LWcsh22 3 hours ago

whimchic

whimchic Facebook to crowdsource fact checking to users with 'diverse viewpoints' https://t.co/kzdxB010A1 via @mashable 3 hours ago

Brown_Marketing

Brown Marketing, LLC https://t.co/JuodIPuHXz Facebook to crowdsource fact checking to users with 'diverse viewpoints' https://t.co/IMRBO69dVW 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.