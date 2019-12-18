Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Lab test results stolen in hack of 15 million patients' records

Mashable Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
An open letter from a medical testing company is never a good thing.

A Canadian company specializing in administering laboratory tests, LifeLabs, announced on Dec. 17 that it had been the victim of a data breach affecting up to 15 million customers. And yes, at least some of those patients' test results were reportedly...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

OscarTonnina

Oscar Tonnina Lab test results stolen in hack of 15 million patients' records https://t.co/g5VDrWiMEd, see more https://t.co/1Wljm38A31 1 hour ago

jpandsocialmed

JP Social Media. Top story: Lab test results stolen in hack of 15 million patients' records https://t.co/W3p83pEAAE, see more https://t.co/vUESNRTfic 1 hour ago

softwarnet

Charles R. Smith🔹 #infosec https://t.co/2YH9M97O2l Lab test results stolen in hack of 15 million patients' records Do you really ne… https://t.co/KbmLBznswQ 2 hours ago

lucasoft_co_uk

Lucasoft co.uk Lab test results stolen in hack of 15 million patients' records https://t.co/xzrsInOoLY #security #infosec #tech 2 hours ago

chriswattsgbr

Chris Watts Top story: Lab test results stolen in hack of 15 million patients' records https://t.co/QteLdZDQnM, see more https://t.co/Bq7mYsIP1O 2 hours ago

LuisEscoffie

Luis Escoffié #Top #story: Lab test results stolen in hack of 15 million patients' records https://t.co/gFC3vJQnu0, see more https://t.co/MHZ3URhOhu 2 hours ago

winrodriguez

Edwin Rodriguez Lab test results stolen in hack of 15 million patients' records https://t.co/Dr8wdukwlc, see more https://t.co/FbsdFTvSmH 2 hours ago

ene3112

Ene RT @IntrepidMarketr: Lab test results stolen in hack of 15 million patients' records https://t.co/akuVXe9Bap https://t.co/MQaUFajaEr 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.