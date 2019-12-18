3 trends that will shape software engineering in 2020 Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 13 hours ago )

Software engineering is a massive field that has a lot of scope and potential. Many engineers wish to enter the field of software engineering simply because they know the industry will never die. There is a lot happening in the software industry and a lot more seems likely to happen in 2020. So, if you are either planning to enter the world of software or if you wish to speed up your career, then you should focus on the latest happenings. In this article, we will talk about the top software engineering trends of 2020. The world of software is…



This story continues at The Next Web Software engineering is a massive field that has a lot of scope and potential. Many engineers wish to enter the field of software engineering simply because they know the industry will never die. There is a lot happening in the software industry and a lot more seems likely to happen in 2020. So, if you are either planning to enter the world of software or if you wish to speed up your career, then you should focus on the latest happenings. In this article, we will talk about the top software engineering trends of 2020. The world of software is…This story continues at The Next Web 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this