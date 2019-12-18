Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

3 trends that will shape software engineering in 2020

The Next Web Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
3 trends that will shape software engineering in 2020Software engineering is a massive field that has a lot of scope and potential. Many engineers wish to enter the field of software engineering simply because they know the industry will never die. There is a lot happening in the software industry and a lot more seems likely to happen in 2020. So, if you are either planning to enter the world of software or if you wish to speed up your career, then you should focus on the latest happenings. In this article, we will talk about the top software engineering trends of 2020. The world of software is…

This story continues at The Next Web
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.