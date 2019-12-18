This 30-second 'A Quiet Place' sequel clip is already too stressful

Don't step on that twig, Emily Blunt! A 30-second clip of A Quiet Place Part II, in which arguably nothing happens, already has us recalling the high stakes and relentless tension of John Krasinski's 2018 feature.



The sequel (once again written and directed by Krasinski), picks up with Blunt's character and her children... 👓 View full article



10 hours ago < > Embed Credit: FanReviews - Published A Quiet Place: Part II - Trailer Tease 00:30 Check out the official trailer tease for A Quiet Place: Part II starring Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou! Release Date: March 20, 2020 A Quiet Place: Part II is a horror movie that is the sequel to A Quiet Place (2018). The sequel film, written and...