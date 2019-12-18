Apple, Amazon, and Google team up to make your smart home suck less

Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 10 hours ago )

Hardly a month goes by without a report that this or that smart home product has a horrible bug that hands hackers the keys to all of your data. Furthermore, smart home products are often incompatible with one another, causing frustration to users.



But Apple, Amazon, Google and the Zigbee Alliance (which consists of... 👓 View full article



