Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Instagram influencers can no longer promote vaping, guns, or cigarettes

The Next Web Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Instagram influencers can no longer promote vaping, guns, or cigarettesFacebook today revealed its putting the kibosh on branded content from its influencers — specifically, those posts which promote guns, vaping, and tobacco products. This is the first time Instagram‘s ever tried to restrict what its content creators can be paid to promote. The platform already bans outright advertisements for vaping, guns, and tobacco on both Facebook and Instagram. That said, there’s always been some flexibility for influencers who are paid to promote the products on the platform. If a content creator makes a sponsored post promoting an item, that’s generally not frowned upon by the platform, no matter how bad…

This story continues at The Next Web

Or just read more coverage about: Instagram
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

YoavVilner

Yoav Vilner Δ RT @thenextweb: Instagram influencers can no longer promote vaping, guns, or cigarettes (by @rachelkaser) https://t.co/1M1DZX8y4C 21 minutes ago

levipeniche

Levi Peniche RT @sarahfrier: Instagram finally makes a rule governing what influencers can post sponcon about. New rule says influencers can no longer p… 25 minutes ago

HelloTeamTrump

Winning 2020 RT @abc15: Both Instagram and Facebook influencers won't be able to promote vaping and guns in the "coming weeks.": https://t.co/7CxtaZkUjK… 30 minutes ago

skrenosky

Sara Krenosky RT @DavidHammondPhD: Influencers will no longer be allowed to promote products related to vaping, tobacco and weapons, Instagram says https… 45 minutes ago

Vape_folio

Vapefolio Influencers will no longer be allowed to promote products related to vaping, tobacco and weapons, Instagram says… https://t.co/oSIj5EZ3DU 52 minutes ago

SoterTech

Soter Technologies In the upcoming weeks, Facebook and Instagram influencers will no longer be able to promote #vaping, tobacco produc… https://t.co/XZrKZ4y48z 54 minutes ago

DavidHammondPhD

David Hammond Influencers will no longer be allowed to promote products related to vaping, tobacco and weapons, Instagram says… https://t.co/ql39E0pe3n 55 minutes ago

Real_Infinity95

Real_Infinity95 RT @NBCNews: Facebook and Instagram will no longer allow influencers to promote vaping, tobacco products or weapons on its platforms using… 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.