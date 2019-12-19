Instagram influencers can no longer promote vaping, guns, or cigarettes Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 17 hours ago )

Facebook today revealed its putting the kibosh on branded content from its influencers — specifically, those posts which promote guns, vaping, and tobacco products. This is the first time Instagram‘s ever tried to restrict what its content creators can be paid to promote. The platform already bans outright advertisements for vaping, guns, and tobacco on both Facebook and Instagram. That said, there’s always been some flexibility for influencers who are paid to promote the products on the platform. If a content creator makes a sponsored post promoting an item, that’s generally not frowned upon by the platform, no matter how bad…



This story continues at The Next Web



