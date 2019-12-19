Global  

'Memory' is better with classroom instruments, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, and no creepy 'Cats'

Mashable Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Good news for people who like show tunes but hate weirdly smooth CGI cat-people! The cast of Cats appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, performing the musical's most well-known song, "Memory", on milk bottles, garbage can lids, and xylophones. Now you can enjoy the music without any of the creeping...
News video: Jennifer Hudson Went to Cat School to Prepare for

Jennifer Hudson Went to Cat School to Prepare for "Cats" 00:54

 Jennifer Hudson talks about how she got into character for role in "Cats."

Taylor Swift Details ‘Cats’ [Video]Taylor Swift Details ‘Cats’

Taylor Swift is just one of the famous faces in the upcoming “Cats” film and she shares what it was like to work with the star-studded cast, which includes Dame Judi Dench and Idris Elba. Plus, she..

Cats with Taylor Swift - Official 'Wanted' Trailer [Video]Cats with Taylor Swift - Official "Wanted" Trailer

Check out the official "Wanted" trailer for Cats starring James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson and Francesca Hayward! Release..

Jennifer Hudson Performs 'Memory' From 'Cats' on 'The Voice' Finale

Jennifer Hudson is bringing Cats to the stage of The Voice. The 38-year-old Academy Award-winning actress and singer performed “Memory” from the film and...
Watch Taylor Swift and Her Cats Co-Stars Remix "Memory" With Classroom Instruments

This song will stay in your memory forever. The debut of the long-awaited Cats film is almost here, which means promotion has been rampant. In the last week, all...
