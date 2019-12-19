'Memory' is better with classroom instruments, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, and no creepy 'Cats'

Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 8 hours ago )

Good news for people who like show tunes but hate weirdly smooth CGI cat-people! The cast of Cats appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, performing the musical's most well-known song, "Memory", on milk bottles, garbage can lids, and xylophones. Now you can enjoy the music without any of the creeping... 👓 View full article

