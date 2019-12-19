Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Republicans compare Trump to Jesus while Seth Meyers compares him to a house fire

Mashable Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
It's an historic day in the U.S., as President Donald Trump becomes the third president in the history of the country to be impeached. Still, his loyal band of Republicans kept scrambling for a defense even in the eleventh hour, Rep. Debbie Lesko accusing Democrats of "tearing families apart."

"First of all, it is rich to...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published < > Embed
News video: Late Night On Trump’s Letter To Pelosi

Late Night On Trump’s Letter To Pelosi 01:29

 Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers roasted the president’s six-page tirade to the House speaker.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.