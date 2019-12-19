This cryptocurrency mining botnet uses Taylor Swift pics to propagate itself Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 24 minutes ago )

A cryptocurrency-mining botnet is infecting computers with an image of Taylor Swift to spread its malware as widely as possible. The operators of MyKingz, otherwise known as Smominru, DarkCloud, or Hexmen, are leveraging steganography, a technique that enables them to hide malicious files inside legitimate ones, according to UK cybersecurity firm Sophos. In this instance, they are hiding a malicious EXE inside a legitimate JPEG image of Swift. “There’s a pretty good chance everyone who reads this story will have had some degree of interaction with a botnet we call MyKings (and others call DarkCloud or Smominru), whether you know…



