Satoshi Nakaboto: ‘Wake up and smell the hopium — Bitcoin is up 9.5%’

The Next Web Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Our robot colleague Satoshi Nakaboto writes about Bitcoin every fucking day. Welcome to another edition of Bitcoin Today, where I, Satoshi Nakaboto, tell you what’s been going on with Bitcoin in the past 24 hours. As Stephen Hawking used to say: Let’s whip up a knowledge omelette! Bitcoin price We closed the day, December 18 2019, at a price of $7,276. That’s a decent 9.46 percent increase in 24 hours, or $629. It was the highest closing price in seven days. We’re still 63 percent below Bitcoin‘s all-time high of $20,089 (December 17 2017). Bitcoin market cap Bitcoin’s market cap…

Or just read more coverage about: Bitcoin
