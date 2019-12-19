Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

This stellar iPhone 11 charging case is a steal at this price

Mashable Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
*TL;DR: *Charge your phone wherever you are with the* *SlimJuicer 4,500mAh Wireless Charging Case for iPhone 11, which is priced at just $21.24 when you use the code *MERRYSAVE15*.

--------------------

So, you're getting a brand new iPhone for [Insert Holiday Of Choice]. Whether you opt for the luxurious iPhone 11...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.