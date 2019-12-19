Global  

All I want for Xmas: A macOS Catalina Music app that doesn’t suck

The Next Web Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Is it childish to wish upon a star? To creep downstairs in the dead of night and shout your deepest desires up the chimney in the hope that Santa is out there, watching, waiting… anticipating? To write an article basically begging one of the world’s biggest companies to do something because you’d really like it to happen? No. No it’s not. In fact, it’s actually a really mature, cool thing to do. Shut up. So, here I go. All I want for Christmas is for Apple‘s software division to pull its fist out of its own anus and actually give…

This story continues at The Next Web
iTunes Remote App receives Dark Mode, macOS Catalina support

Apple has released a new version of its iTunes Remote app for iOS, featuring Dark Mode and enhanced support for the new Music and TV apps included with macOS...
Sify

