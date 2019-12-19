The Lovehoney Christmas Sale is now live

Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 5 days ago )

*TL;DR:* Lovehoney has launched its Christmas Sale, with savings of up to 50% on list price.



--------------------



Christmas is a time for reconnecting with friends and family. It's a time for relaxing, eating, and being generally merry. It's also a time for investing in sexual happiness gifts in the Lovehoney... 👓 View full article

